Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $338,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 695,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,765,000 after acquiring an additional 306,609 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,181,316. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $453.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

