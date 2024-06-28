Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.82. The company had a trading volume of 246,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.57. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

