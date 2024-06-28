Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Announces $3.15 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 3.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NYSE LMT opened at $467.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

