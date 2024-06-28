Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $60,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $470.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

