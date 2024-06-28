Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2785 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Longfor Group Stock Performance
Shares of Longfor Group stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502. Longfor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.00.
About Longfor Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Longfor Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.