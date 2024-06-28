Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2785 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Longfor Group stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502. Longfor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.00.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

