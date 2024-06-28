MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MacroGenics

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,887,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 74.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 96,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 598,500 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.12 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $258.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.01.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.