Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Shares Down 2%

Maestrano Group Plc (LON:MNO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 60,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 168,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Maestrano Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of £21.27 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.50.

About Maestrano Group

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

