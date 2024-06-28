Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $198,022.46 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,645.32 or 0.99938677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012619 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00079885 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000362 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $236,012.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.