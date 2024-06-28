Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 148.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 186,792 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 161,349 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,695.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 69,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,431. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

