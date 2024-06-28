Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 787,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,193,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 355,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

