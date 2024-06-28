Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 180,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,549. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

