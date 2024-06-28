Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FCOM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. 24,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,513. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.