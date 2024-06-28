Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) PT Set at C$0.16 by Fundamental Research

Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.16 price objective by Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mammoth Resources Stock Up 33.3 %
Shares of Mammoth Resources stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 80,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mammoth Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.96.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile
