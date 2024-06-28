MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Down 95.7% in June

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed Stock Performance

MRMD remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,202. The company has a market cap of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.68. MariMed has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

