MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Down 95.7% in June

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MariMed Stock Performance
MRMD remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,202. The company has a market cap of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.68. MariMed has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About MariMed
