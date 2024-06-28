Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 6.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Markel Group worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,581.19. 5,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,577.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,497.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

