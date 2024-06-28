Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $9.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $443.13. 3,313,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,406. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $411.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.02 and its 200-day moving average is $452.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

