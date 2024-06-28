Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTCH. UBS Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Match Group stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Match Group by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,166 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Match Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 440,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 106,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Match Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

