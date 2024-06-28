Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.41 million and $9.02 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.27284217 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $8,743,546.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

