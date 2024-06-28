Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.17. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 4,400 shares changing hands.

Medicure Trading Down 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.07 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts expect that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0749258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

