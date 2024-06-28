MELD (MELD) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

MELD (MELD) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, MELD has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a total market cap of $41.24 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MELD

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,589,003 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01019285 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,148,129.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

