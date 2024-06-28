MetisDAO Market Cap Hits $278.57 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $278.57 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $48.99 or 0.00080220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.14814589 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $11,394,030.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

