MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Down 64.7% in June

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance
MicroCloud Hologram stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 49,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.64.
MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile
