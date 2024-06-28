MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Down 64.7% in June

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MicroCloud Hologram stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 49,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

