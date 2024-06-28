MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.99

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.99 and last traded at $75.51, with a volume of 8471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58.
About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.