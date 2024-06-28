MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 87,312 shares.The stock last traded at $19.20 and had previously closed at $19.57.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

