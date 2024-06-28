MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Gap Up to $39.70

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $40.65. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 11,521 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

