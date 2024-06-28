MiL.k Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $103.50 million and $5.08 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About MiL.k
MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,006,694 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.
Buying and Selling MiL.k
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.