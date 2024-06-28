Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Millennium Group International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGIH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. 6,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,904. Millennium Group International has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.
Millennium Group International Company Profile
