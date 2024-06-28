Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Millennium Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGIH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. 6,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,904. Millennium Group International has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Millennium Group International Company Profile

Featured Stories

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

