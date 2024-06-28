MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.0 %

MLKN opened at $26.42 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

