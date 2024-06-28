Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $53.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of MIRM opened at $33.11 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

