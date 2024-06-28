Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Down 0.5%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.06. Approximately 4,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Mogo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.51, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

See Also

