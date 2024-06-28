Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.07.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.63 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
See Also
