Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $189.09

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.09 and traded as high as $197.05. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.
Monarch Cement Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $726.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter.
Monarch Cement Announces Dividend
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
