Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $189.09

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.09 and traded as high as $197.05. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $726.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter.

Monarch Cement Announces Dividend

About Monarch Cement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Monarch Cement’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

