MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,770,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.15. 2,169,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,545. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,990,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $91,915,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.