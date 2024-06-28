Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MPWR traded up $12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $821.68. 720,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,651. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $856.30. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

