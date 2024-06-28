Morgan Stanley Increases Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target to $49.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 155.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $573.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.34. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 290,855 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.