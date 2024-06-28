Morgan Stanley Lowers ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $58.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.7 %

OGS opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 147.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.



