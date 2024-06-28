Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 152800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain Province Diamonds
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.