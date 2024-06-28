Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 388.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MURA

Mural Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MURA opened at $3.07 on Friday. Mural Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.82. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.