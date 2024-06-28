Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.93

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $123.28 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,452.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.00629259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00118762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00270389 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

