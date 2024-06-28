Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NKTR
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,414,712 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,786 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 911,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 300.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 172,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.71.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.