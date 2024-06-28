Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.35

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €93.35 ($100.38) and last traded at €91.85 ($98.76), with a volume of 85559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €93.10 ($100.11).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.
Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.
