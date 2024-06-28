Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 11.5% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $155,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NFLX traded down $9.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $675.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,771. The company has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.06 and a 200-day moving average of $581.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

