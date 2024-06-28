Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $633.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Netflix stock opened at $684.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $625.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.29. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $689.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

