NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Director Sells $22,193.71 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Richard Francis sold 8,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $22,193.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,757.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
NTWK stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.05.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
