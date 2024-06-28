NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Director Sells $22,193.71 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Richard Francis sold 8,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $22,193.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,757.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NTWK stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

