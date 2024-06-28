New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $21.11

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $22.35. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 349,332 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,775.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 57,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

