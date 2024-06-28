New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.76. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 40,842 shares trading hands.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

