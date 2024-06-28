Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
Newborn Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.
About Newborn Acquisition
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
