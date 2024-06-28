NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,029.21 or 1.00188926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012553 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00080348 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

