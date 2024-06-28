NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in NIKE by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 72,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in NIKE by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 612,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1,743.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 42,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,741,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

