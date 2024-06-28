Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 287,308 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.14. 753,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,940. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

